Tour de France
Taken from the ESPN broadcast
Tour de France
Winning the Tour de France, the main goal.
The danish Jonas Vingegaard, double T winnerour from France, and the American Sepp Kussthe last winner of the Vuelta, have renewed with the Visma-Lease a Bike until 2027 and 2028 respectively.
“I feel very comfortable in this team and we are doing very well with our planning, that's why I am happy to renew my contract again. My future is here and I am proud of it,” said Vingegaard.
To win
For Sepp Kuss, the Visma Lease a Bike (Jumbo Visma until now) “is like a family and I feel at home. The excellent results we have achieved as a team and my personal victory in the Vuelta a España are proof of this. Also “It is a positive feeling to be able to continue building successes. We have the foundation for the years to come. and together we will achieve even more,” Merijn Zeemanteam director, celebrated “great news for the team.”
“This is great news for us. We like to build for the long term and we are happy that Sepp Kuss and Jonas Vingegaard feel the same. We will continue to make history in sport for years to come,” he concluded.
