She was sure she was her ex-boyfriend’s lover, so she shot and killed her

The well-known professional cyclist Moirah Wilson was found lifeless at just 25 years old in an Austin apartment. The dramatic discovery dates back to 11 May. She was in that house waiting to participate in the next race.

Murder Moirah Wilson: woman wanted

A few hours ago, news emerged that the Texas police are trying to find Kaitlin Armstrongteacher of yoga of about 34, accused of the murder of the cyclist.

According to the investigations of the agents, the yoga teacher brutally shot the 25-year-old after discovering her relation with his fiancé, also a professional cyclist. All this would have happened during the couple’s hiatus, after 3 years of engagement.

The same ex-boyfriend testified to investigators that Kaitlin Armstrong had bought two 9mm guns in the last period. Same caliber as the one used to kill Moriah Wilson.

The cyclist had arrived in town to participate in the race the following day Belgian Waffle Ride.

The words of the ex-boyfriend of the yoga teacher

The ex-boyfriend of the alleged murderer continues to reiterate that between him and the victim there was only a relationship platonic and professional.

There is no way to adequately express the pain I feel for my involvement in this terrible crime. I really admired her a lot and considered her a close friend. I am deeply saddened by the loss of her.

Moriah Wilson was one of the most important gravelbike cyclists in the United States, she was known by all by the nickname of “The most successful woman in America”.

Law enforcement officers are looking for the alleged murderer and are continuing to search overwhelming evidence that they can frame her for the murder of a 25-year-old girl, whom she considered her “rival” in love. According to the first details that emerged, the 34-year-old woman had begun to become suspicious a little less than a week ago.