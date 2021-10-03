Sonny Colbrelli triumphs in Paris-Roubaix, the Brescia-born of the Bahrain Victorious team imposes himself in the sprint ahead of Veermersch and Van der Poel. The blue won the 258 km long classic, 55 of which on the pave ‘, leading an Italian to success after so many years, the last victory was in 1999.

At the foot of the podium another blue, Gianni Moscon, protagonist of a long escape but penalized by a puncture and a fall. Colbrelli European and Italian champion in 2021, brings Italy back to success in the classic in line after Andrea Tafi 22 years ago.

“For me it is a dream, a legend, but I was at the limit”. Happy but tried after the victory in Paris-Roubaix, commented the success in the Northern classic Sonny Colbrelli, still covered in mud. On the 3-man sprint in the velodrome with the Dutch Van der Poel and the Belgian Vermeersch, the blue adds: “The Belgian started but I managed to catch him and overtake him in the last meters. In the cobbled areas I always tried to stay ahead and there I managed”.