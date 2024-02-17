Cycling | Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy, 47, told about his cancer diagnosis

Chris Hoy shared his shocking news on Instagram.

Scottish track cycling star Sir Chris Hoy is sick with cancer. Hoy, 47, shared the news on his Instagram account on Friday.

“I was diagnosed with cancer last year, which came as a big shock as I had no symptoms at the time. I am currently receiving treatment which includes chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well,” Hoy wrote in his release.

Hoy said that initially his intention was to keep the news hidden from the public. However, it didn't work out.

“While I appreciate all the support, I want to take this matter privately. My sympathies go out to anyone else experiencing similar challenges at this time.”

“I am optimistic, positive and surrounded by love, for which I am truly grateful. As you can imagine, the last few months have been extremely difficult.”

Hoy says that he is doing well considering the circumstances. He says that he will continue his work, cycling and his life as normal.

“It's an exciting year ahead, not least because of the Paris Olympics in July. I can't wait to get involved and have fun and share it all with you,” she wrote, accompanied by a smiley emoji and a heart.

The publication has collected tens of thousands of likes. Hoy has disabled the comment field.

Hoy, representing Great Britain, is the world's second most successful track cyclist in Olympic history. He has won Olympic gold six times and Olympic silver once.

Only Jason Kenny has won more Olympic medals than Hoy. Kenny is a seven-time Olympic champion and two-time Olympic silver medalist.