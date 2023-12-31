Wife dead, Rohan Dennis arrested

Australian cycling world champion Rohan Dennis has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife. Police allege Dennis was driving the van which hit his wife, former Olympic and professional cyclist Melissa Hoskins, just meters from the family home in Adelaide last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the upmarket suburb of Medindie, north of Adelaide, at around 8pm yesterday. Hoskins, 32, was found with serious injuries and rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where she died.

Major Crash detectives and officers arrested Dennis and charged the two-time world cycling time trial champion with causing death by dangerous driving. The world champion has been released on bail and will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on March 13.

Dennis , 33, won gold at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, having won bronze in the men's individual time trial at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

