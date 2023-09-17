Cycling | Sepp Kuss won the Vuelta and achieved the feat, which was last done in 1957

Kuss, who previously helped Vingegaard and Roglic, now got help from the superstars of the sport.

American Sepp Kuss, 29, took his first career victory in road cycling’s Grand Tour when he won the Vuelta a España on Sunday. At the same time, the team he represented took a historic triple win in one year.

The Dutch cycling team Jumbo-Visma became the first team to win all three so-called Grand Tour races in one calendar year. Jumbo Visman Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France for the second time in a row and Primoz Roglic cycled to victory in Italy’s Giro d’Italia.

Kuss has been part of the winning team with seven Grand Tour victories. According to the AFP news agency, on Sunday Kussi became only the second rider in history to have participated in all three Grand Tour races in one season and won one of them. First to the performance Gastone Nencini in 1957.

Kussi became the only four American cyclist to win a Grand Tour. Chris Horner won the Vuelta 2013, Greg LeMond won the Tour de France three times and Andrew Hampsten rode to victory in the Giro in 1988.

Jumbo Visman top riders Vingegaard and Roglic are used to their status as cycling superstars, but this week they assisted Kuss in his first successful race.

29-year-old Kuss crossed the finish line with a big smile on his face. His position as the leader of the overall race was not threatened in the final 101.5 km stage to Madrid.

The Danish driver Vingegaard finished second, 17 seconds after Kuss. Kussi’s total time in the 21-stage race was 76 hours, 48 ​​minutes and 21 seconds. Roglic finished third in the race, just over a minute behind Kussi.

of Spain Juan Ayuso21, finished fourth and took the white jersey for best young rider.

