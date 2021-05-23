Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Technical Committee of the Cycling Federation headed by Khalifa bin Omair, First Vice President and Chairman of the Technical Committee, held a meeting with visual communication technology and was attended by Muhammad Sanad Al Qubaisi, Vice Chairman of the Technical Committee, and members Ali Saif Al-Yarubi, Hamid Mehrab, Muhammad Khamis Al-Naqbi, and Muhammad Abdul-Raouf Al-Mouqar.

The meeting reached several recommendations related to all technical matters and all the races and championships of the new season 2021/2022, foremost of which is setting the month of September as the date for the launch of the 2021/2022 season after the final approval of the Board of Directors. It also recommended the establishment of the second edition of the Amateur Clubs and Riders Tour of 5 stages in the various emirates of the country, and it has set an initial date from November 2 to 6, 2021, and the second date from January 11 to 15, 2022, provided that the deadline is approved by the Federation Board of Directors.

The committee began working on the schedules and programs of the new season’s races, in light of the calendar of national teams’ participation and their preparation programs, and the committee also recommended organizing the nation’s under-23 and adult tournaments in the individual year and individual against the clock in early March 2022.

The committee requested the sports councils and interested government and private agencies to coordinate with the federation regarding the dates of the races and championships held at the state level throughout the year, with the aim of preparing a unified calendar for cycling races at the state level and providing the opportunity for participation for fans of this sport. The committee reviewed the recent updates of the protocol for participation in sports activities issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and the committee approved updating the protocol for holding local league races by the end of July of this year, to ensure that it keeps abreast of the latest developments according to the assessment of the concerned authorities in the country at the time.