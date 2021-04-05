The cycling season has opened in Moscow. About it reported Department of Transport of the capital in Telegram.

On April 6, a bicycle rental point will start operating in Moscow, which is a record early indicator – earlier the cycling season began at the end of April. At the same time, you can rent a scooter from April 4.

The Department of Transport said that 67 new rental stations will appear in the city, 63 of which are electric. The number of bicycles will increase by a thousand, half of them will also be equipped with an electric motor.

In 2020, bicycles and scooters turned out to be a popular mode of transport, with almost eight million trips made. It is noted that for couriers and volunteers, bicycle rental will remain free until the end of the restrictive measures established by the decree of the mayor of Moscow.

Earlier, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, the chief specialist of the Moscow Met Office, said that a short-term warming up to 20 degrees can occur in April, but a stable temperature background will form only by the beginning of summer. According to her, the average monthly air temperature in April is plus 13 degrees. However, most likely the weather in April will be warmer than ever.

