Cycling Scottish cyclist wanted to test the principles of mountaineering – A fierce downhill video was created, driving a vertical cliff down

In his latest video, Daniel MacAskill tests the laws of nature.

Bike tricks a well-known trial and mountain biker Daniel MacAskill seems to trust his bike brakes. Namely, in his latest video, a professional cyclist descends along the cliff-popular Dubh Slabs cliff on the remote Isle of Skye in Scotland.

Scottish MacAskill says the video was inspired by mountaineers.

“Finding and developing new routes on the cliffs that have been unchanged for millennia made me think about how I could apply this approach on my mountain bike.”

Dubh Slabs is one of the finest rock formations in the UK. A place with one large combination of stone slabs is just right for MacAskill to test what is possible and how steep the rock for a cyclist to descend.

The cyclist descends down the cliffs at times even on a side slide, but the bike is in control all the time. After an impossible-looking contract, the relieved and contented lander states, “It was pretty scary and incredible”.