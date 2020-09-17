Cycling Roglic continues at the top of the Tour, the British team stage victory by the neck

On Thursday’s stage, British team Ineos celebrated as Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz reached the finish line just under a couple of minutes ahead of the Tour’s top drivers.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic kept his lead over his compatriot Tadej Pogacarin, when road cycling around France, the Tour de France, was trampled on Thursday on the 18th stage. There are three more stages in the royal spruce race.

Thursday’s stage was celebrated by the British stable Ineos, after the Polish Michal Kwiatkowski and Ecuador Richard Carapaz reached the finish line less than a couple of minutes before the top drivers of the Tour. The duo nailed as they reached the finish line, and Kwiatkowski crossed the line slightly ahead of Carapaz and got a stage victory in their names.

The double victory tasted particularly sweet to the stable with the number one cannon Egan Bernal left due to tour in the middle of the tour on Wednesday.

In the overall situation, Roglic’s lead to Pogacar is 57 seconds, and a solution to the Tour title will be found in Saturday’s time trial. The round trip ends on Sunday in Paris.