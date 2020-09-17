Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cycling Roglic continues at the top of the Tour, the British team stage victory by the neck

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 17, 2020
in World
0

On Thursday’s stage, British team Ineos celebrated as Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz reached the finish line just under a couple of minutes ahead of the Tour’s top drivers.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic kept his lead over his compatriot Tadej Pogacarin, when road cycling around France, the Tour de France, was trampled on Thursday on the 18th stage. There are three more stages in the royal spruce race.

Thursday’s stage was celebrated by the British stable Ineos, after the Polish Michal Kwiatkowski and Ecuador Richard Carapaz reached the finish line less than a couple of minutes before the top drivers of the Tour. The duo nailed as they reached the finish line, and Kwiatkowski crossed the line slightly ahead of Carapaz and got a stage victory in their names.

The double victory tasted particularly sweet to the stable with the number one cannon Egan Bernal left due to tour in the middle of the tour on Wednesday.

In the overall situation, Roglic’s lead to Pogacar is 57 seconds, and a solution to the Tour title will be found in Saturday’s time trial. The round trip ends on Sunday in Paris.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

VIDEO. Olivier Véran: "Children are little affected by the Covid-19"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In