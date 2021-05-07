NThe man in cycling, who is at times most hated, does not expect an overly warm welcome. “But it can’t get much worse than in the past few months,” says Dylan Groenewegen before the start of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday in Turin: “I’ve talked a lot with a psychologist and I’m prepared for negative reactions.” The hardest Nine quarters of his life made the once passionate loudspeaker pensive.

The Dutchman was not allowed to race for 274 days. 274 days to reconsider this August 5th, 2020 in Katowice, when his unconditional will to win almost cost his compatriot Fabio Jakobsen his life. “That Fabio is now back on his bike helps me a lot,” says Groenewegen before the comeback after a nine-month ban.

The fact that Jakobsen survived at all is not self-evident, the crash was so brutal: At the start of the Tour of Poland, Jumbo Visma professional Groenewegen pushed his opponent into the grid at 80 km / h in a mass sprint, Jakobsen flew against the target structures, disappeared in a mess from rubble.

Seriously injured in his head, he fought for days against death. Groenewegen, who was already notorious as an uncompromising sprinter, found himself in purgatory of anger and blame. “That was an assassination attempt, it belongs in jail,” raged Jakobsen’s Quick-Step team boss Patrick Lefevere.



The criticism of the driver colleagues was directed less against Groenewegen, whom the world association UCI immediately withdrew from circulation, than against the Polish organizers. But the fan mob could no longer be captured, Groenewegen experienced hell. In tears he asked for forgiveness, received death threats and was given police protection. “The incident with Fabio, the difficult pregnancy of my girlfriend, the death of my grandfather, the threats – everything came together back then,” says Groenewegen.

Nine months after Kattowitz, Groenewegen believed himself out of the worst. Jakobsen made his comeback on the Tour of Turkey in April, saying: “I’m the old man again, just with fewer teeth.” And Groenewegen proudly reported on an amicable debate: “We sat across from each other in Amsterdam, both of us could share our hearts make it a little easier. It was a nice conversation. “

All good? Really? Not at all, because Jakobsen was somewhat appalled by the meeting and Groenewegen’s comments. “Dylan did not offer a personal apology or show a willingness to take responsibility for his actions. I would like to reach an understanding with Dylan, but it takes two, ”wrote the 24-year-old on Twitter on Thursday evening.

And anyway, confidentiality had been agreed. “I’m disappointed that Dylan is talking about it publicly,” said Jakobsen: “My lawyers will now take care of the further course of action.” The affair is by no means over for Groenewegen, the Giro threatens to run the gauntlet. “If I were in his skin, it would be mentally difficult for me to get back into the peloton,” says Groenewegen’s Australian rival Caleb Ewan: “If you are a sensitive guy, it will never be again after something like that Business as usual give.”