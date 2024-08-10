Cycling | Residents were indignant at the busy gyms in Helsinki: The city brought a solution with a contract of half a million euros

Cycling|A new park route to Old Kaupunkinlahti has been built between the housing associations.

Exercisers the behavior in Helsinki’s Herttoniemi has infuriated the local residents to such an extent that the city took on an additional contract for the construction of the new eastern bicycle track.

According to the residents, the exercisers walk across the yard of the housing association until they cause disturbances. In addition, extra car traffic and parking are perceived as disturbing.