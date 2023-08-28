Cycling | Remco Evenepoel celebrated his Tour of Spain stage win with a bloody head

Remco Evenepoel collided with a spectator after the finish line.

of Spain reigning all-around champion Belgium Remco Evenepoel won the third stage of the tour on Monday. In the end, he was from Denmark Jonas Vingegaard stronger. Evenepoel also topped the Vuelta and got the leader’s red jersey.

After crossing the finish line, Evenepoel fell, bumped into a spectator in the crowd and continued to celebrate the victory with his face covered in blood, reports news agency AFP.

Evenepoel the crash was a continuation of the misfortune of the previous stages of this year’s Tour of Spain. The opening leg was preceded by a thunderstorm, which is why the team time trial ended almost in the dark. In the second stage, the final times were taken nine kilometers before the finish line due to slippery and dangerous conditions.

“A few words about safety. The crash happened just 50 meters after the finish line, and this was the third day in a row [kun kisassa oli ongelmia]”, Evenepoel, 23, stated according to AFP.

The third stage was 158.5 kilometers long. The route went from Barcelona to the Pyrenees and ended in Andorra.

of Spain the circumnavigation is now run for the 78th time.

21 stages are run in the race, and 3,153.8 kilometers are accumulated. The competition ends on September 17 in Madrid.