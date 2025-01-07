2025 is not only an important year for Red Bull’s sports department because Jürgen Klopp will soon be joining as the new global head of football. The group is also serious about the cycling segment. He did join the Tour de France in the summer as majority owner of the German Equipe Bora-Hansgrohe. But now the first full season under the Red Bull flag and financing is coming up. The goals are as clear as they are ambitious: to establish themselves among the absolute top teams, to become stronger in the one-day races, to win a major tour, preferably the Tour.