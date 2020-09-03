Mont Aigoual (Gard), special correspondent.

You don’t cheat with the mountain… It was a little after 4 pm, when we were hoping that the rocking factory would activate its ruthless blade. Up there towards Mont Aigoual, the highest point in the Gard with its 1,560 meters above sea level, the wind danced less than it should, although he was the master of the Cévennes and Causses Aeolus which usually blows more than 60 km / h 265 days a year, and which, in 1968, by a gentle fury, projected a gust measured at 360 km / h at the top. Between the paths and the arboretums, while some still tasted pélardon – a very small cheese made from raw goat’s milk from the region – and a few sweet onions simmered in all sauces, we saw several cadors of the peloton settling in this small nod. anxious signifying the imminence of violent effort. This moment when the weaknesses of the best can snap at any moment. Did we believe it …

Certainly, nothing to do with the day before towards Privas, when no team had tried to place a representative in the front – an extremely rare fact in the annals. What earned the winner of the stage, Wout Van Aert, this confession: “It was the easiest race of my career. “ This time, under the impetus of a long breakaway (Van Avermaet, Lutsenko, Herrada, Roche, Powless, Oss, Boasson Hagen and Cavagna) and the work of the armadas of Mitchelton of Adam Yates, yellow jersey by break-in, and Ineos, the runners arrived at full speed in the unprecedented Col de la Lusette (11.7 km at 7.3%), indulging in the tortures more and more chopped by their efforts. Then they started the slow ascent of Mont Aigoual (8 km at 4%). The peloton broke up, of course, but nothing happened between the contenders for the final victory, heartbroken by passivity. Neither Egan Bernal, nor Thibaut Pinot, nor Guillaume Martin, etc., tried anything to disturb Yates and especially Primoz Roglic (for the rest). Disappointing. Sorry. At least, one of the survivors of the morning saved the honor of the place: victory of prestige for the Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko (Astana).

How not to see red? Because without knowing it, our heroes of September had just crossed, by Alès, Anduze or Sumène and many other towns and villages, a good part of the red Cévennes where it is common, in cemeteries, to discover two kinds of tombstones : those struck with the sickle and the hammer, those with the Huguenot cross. “A global paradox, according to historian Patrick Cabanel. The Cévennes are the only Protestant land in the world that votes communist. “ (1). Located on the borders of Gard, Lozère and Ardèche, this mountainous area, deeply marked by its political history, functions as a mini-territory that has suffered over time from the rural exodus, forms of desertification, the closure of the mine, then the failure of industrial reconversion. Each stone, each village bears witness to another particularity: the entanglement in the struggles of the worker and the peasant, this mixture of urban and rural, both struck by mass unemployment, a deep-rooted poverty, a decline in public services … but where the place of the heart on the left is somehow perpetuated, unlike so many nearby regions (Nîmes, etc.) which have given up fighting and the meaning of revolt.

This had perhaps no relation, but this Thursday, September 3, between Le Teil and Mont Aigual (191 km), it was precisely in this “red” part of the stage, up to the top of the col de la Lusette, which the People of the Tour occupied most of the roadsides. Finally, it was visible and pleasing. As if the union of History and the Tour could be read in textbooks. Patrick Cabanel says: “Protestantism has been so persecuted by the Catholic monarchy that it found itself behind the Republic from its birth, then behind the Republican parties and the most left-wing parties, considered at each stage as those which protected them the most: the Radical Party, first, then the Socialist Party, then the Communist Party. There is this revolutionary anchoring: it is necessary to be be to the full left. “

If cyclists tasted a little historical passion, they would be inspired by it more often. And they would have known that the attachment of the Cevennes to freedom is also nourished by the memory of the Camisard past: the taste for “dissidence” and a certain mistrust of institutions are not unrelated to habit. to organize themselves into small communities with flashes of red, reinforced by the arrival of the “neo” -sixty-eighters in the 1970s. Unfortunately, we dreamed a little too much that this spirit would permeate the peloton…

From Mount Aigoual, which offers a 360-degree panorama to the Mediterranean, but also a unique vision of global warming, based on some 125 years of weather records from its observatory (the last inhabited mountain resort in France), the chronicœur then calmed his nerves with the scent of peaceful forests. And he thought back to the mixed destinies of the non-combative of the day, guilty of having betrayed the mountain, of not having faced it with pride, courage and revolt. Red anger in the Cévennes.