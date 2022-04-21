Cycling Ralf Lopian jumps on the back of his bike on May Day and plans to return home in years to come

The 140,000-kilometer journey by storm-ridden Ralf Lopian begins on Labor Day. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed the route of the initial journey slightly.

“It is Monica. ”

Ralf Lopian laughs happily after telling him the name he gave his bike. Even during the previous interview last December, the bike didn’t have a name – Lopian called it his lover. The name is reportedly unrelated to its strange story.

“It just came from somewhere.”

It’s the bike on which Lopian, 64, begins his soaring bike ride around the world on Labor Day. The journey is about 140,000 kilometers and takes seven or maybe eight years.

Lopian progresses calmly, initially 250 kilometers per week and later up to 500 kilometers per week. Along the way, he plans to stop for even longer: in Prague, for example, he meets his former colleagues and in Berlin his family.

There are also plans for a wife to take a three-week vacation a few times a year Tarja Lopian with different parts of the world.

“We have agreed that if I find a beautiful place in the world, I will call and ask to come there.”

Here is the original itinerary for Ralf Lopian’s cycling route. Two changes have taken place: Lopian does not visit Russia (Kaliningrad) or Moldova.

The original the beginning of the route Lopian has made changes since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“I had a route through Kaliningrad to Gdańsk, but Kaliningrad is a military area in Russia. I’m not going to Russia at all, I’m going to Poland via Lithuania, ”says Lopian.

Ukraine was not in Lopian’s route plans at all. Moldova was a neighbor, but that too is now being missed.

Lopian says the preparations for the adventure, which will begin in just over a week, are complete. The equipment is still on the pool table at the home in Myrskylä, but Lopian says packing the bike in bags only takes a few hours.

All equipment is still on the pool table.

“Instead, I keep checking that I haven’t forgotten something. It’s a bit of an exciting thing. ”

Physical fitness is also “really good,” as Lopian puts it. “According to blood tests at the doctor’s office, everything is tip top.”

In addition, Lopian has taken all necessary vaccinations, including the rabies vaccine.

“Dogs in southern Europe prefer to bite cyclists,” he says.

Spring the first kilometers on his bike, i.e. at Monica, Lopian did only after Easter, but the exercise bike has been in heavy use during the winter.

“At home in the living room, I cycle for 2-3 hours every day. Now I start cycling outside when the weather is nice. ”

When there is only about a week left to leave, there is even excitement in the air.

“It’s more tense on the bottom of my stomach all the time. I’m like a little boy waiting for Christmas. ”

When HS published last December, a story about Lopian’s itinerary, a topic that sparked an online discussion about both the route and bike technology. Lopian has noticed the debate, including the fact that access to Burma from China to Pakistan or Bangladesh, for example, is difficult if not impossible.

Lopian’s troubles do not bother him.

“I always look at the situation in the country a week or two in advance. I’ll decide accordingly [matkasuunnitelmani]. The route is never 100% certain. I have no problem changing the route either [etukäteen suunniteltu] the route is not my life. ”

Ralf Lopian chose traditional chains for his bike.

Also technology issues Lopian has given careful consideration. In particular, belt-driven wheels have emerged, in which traditional chains are replaced by a carbon fiber toothed belt with better durability than chains.

“I’ve been thinking about a toothed belt. I am a little overweight, and the body on the toothed belt may have a weakness. That’s why I chose the chain, ”Lopian says.

Lopian’s weakness means that the frame of the toothed belt wheel must have an openable connection point from which the belt is installed. This places at least additional requirements on frame design.

The traditional chain also has the advantage of being able to buy new ones from almost anywhere in the world.

For the same reason, the wheel frame is made of steel: there is a welder in every village who can fix any faults. With aluminum or carbon fiber frames, this could be more challenging.

The latest purchase is a mirror that can track the traffic behind your back.

“Traffic is the biggest danger for me,” Lopian notes, listing diseases as “good second,” especially malaria. Being a victim of robbery is also high in the risk analysis.

As a main reason to his considerable job, which Lopian dreamed of for the first time as a college student, he says he wants to see this world. And Lopian is going to do it on Monica’s back by treading.

“There are many beautiful places in the world, for example Kyrgyzstan is very beautiful. When cycling, you can see everything much better than when sitting in a car. I also want to meet different people from different cultures, ”he said last December.

During the trip, Lopian plans to regularly update his newly opened website at random-roads.com.