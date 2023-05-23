Cycling | Ralf Lopian from Myrskyl had a violent accident while cycling around the world

Ralf Lopian is now being treated in a hospital in Ottawa, Canada.

The stormy one Ralf Lopian currently lying in a hospital in Ottawa, Canada.

The reason is that the car hit Lopian at high speed, when he had just started the second part of his cycling career that would last for years.

Lopian, 65, cycled from Myrskylä to Istanbul, Turkey during the year. On May 10, he moved to Canada because cycling through Asia is currently somewhat impossible with many land borders closed.

In Canada, Lopian started cycling from Montreal, from where he left for Ottawa. The first day went great. The next day, Lopian cycled through a beautiful landscape. And that’s where the memories end.

“I don’t know who ran over me and I don’t know anything else about the accident,” says Lopian by phone from the hospital in Ottava.

Lopiani’s Canadian friends have talked with the police and there is a strong suspicion that the car hit Lopiani’s bike at a speed of more than 100 kilometers per hour.

Lopiania has a couple of memories after the accident. He remembers being lifted into an ambulance and having MRIs taken at the hospital. He woke up in the hospital 12 hours later.

The end result is this: Lopian broke ten ribs, the right clavicle and the right shoulder blade, and suffered lung damage. In addition, the right ear was partially torn off when the helmet strap cut it.

“However, the helmet saved my life,” says Lopian.

When Lopian was leaving for his round-the-world bike ride, he listed traffic as the most dangerous thing – not being a victim of robbery, nor diseases or infectious diseases.

“Who really believes that this can really happen.”

Lopian’s the recovery has gone well, even brilliantly, considering the seriousness of the situation. He is no longer given morphine injections, and he is allowed to walk twenty meters twice a day.

“The pain is still pretty incredible in the whole body,” says Lopian.

Next week at the latest, Lopian will be released from the hospital. Lopian’s friends in Ottawa have promised that he can stay with them as long as he wants.

“The important thing for me is to get in such shape that I can fly back to Finland.”

What about Lopian’s bike, Monica? It is in storage and initially only the rear tire with rims is completely destroyed, but a more detailed inspection has not been done.

Lopian has plenty of other issues to clarify, such as whether the insurance will cover expensive hospital fees.

“It would be strange if I had to pay myself.”

One question is, will Lopiani’s circumnavigation end here? Originally, the trip was supposed to last at least seven years.

“First I have to recover physically and mentally in Finland, but I plan to continue the journey in May of next year from here in Ottawa, if my condition is OK.”

