Cycling | Protesters blocked the road at the World Cup road cycling – glued themselves to the street

The World Championship road race was interrupted for about 50 minutes.

of Scotland The men’s road race at the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow was interrupted when protesters blocked the road. A total of 79 kilometers of the 271-kilometer race had been driven, when the protestors stopped the journey first of the nine-man breakaway group and a good six minutes later also of the main group.

of the British broadcasting company BBC by the race was interrupted for about 50 minutes. The BBC says that behind the demonstration is the environmental group This Is Rigged. According to information, four members of the group glued themselves to the road and were also chained to each other.

The group has previously organized protests in, for example, the Scottish Parliament and against oil and gas companies.

Holland won the WC gold Mathieu van der Poel.