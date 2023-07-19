Wednesday, July 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cycling | Pogačar, Vingeagaard’s toughest challenger, crashed in the Tour of France

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Cycling | Pogačar, Vingeagaard’s toughest challenger, crashed in the Tour of France

Tadej Pogačar crashed at the start of the 17th stage on Wednesday.

French the round saw another crash, when the Slovenian Tadej Pogačar24, hit another cyclist’s tire and fell.

Pogačar, who won the Tour de France twice, continued driving shortly after the crash. According to the Reuters news agency, the Slovenian has a wound on his right leg as a result of the fall.

Pogačari’s goal of a third Tour de France championship is slipping away from leading Denmark by Jonas Vingegaard with.

#Cycling #Pogačar #Vingeagaards #toughest #challenger #crashed #Tour #France

See also  The detached house returns | In Sodankylä, there is smoke in the air that is dangerous to health
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Nuria Montes, the new Valencian Minister of Industry and Tourism, who hates Mondays

Nuria Montes, the new Valencian Minister of Industry and Tourism, who hates Mondays

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result