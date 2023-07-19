Cycling | Pogačar, Vingeagaard’s toughest challenger, crashed in the Tour of France

Tadej Pogačar crashed at the start of the 17th stage on Wednesday.

French the round saw another crash, when the Slovenian Tadej Pogačar24, hit another cyclist’s tire and fell.

Pogačar, who won the Tour de France twice, continued driving shortly after the crash. According to the Reuters news agency, the Slovenian has a wound on his right leg as a result of the fall.

Pogačari’s goal of a third Tour de France championship is slipping away from leading Denmark by Jonas Vingegaard with.