July 6, 2023
Cycling | Pogacar tore Vingegaard to the top of the Tour

July 6, 2023
Vingegaard leads the race by 25 seconds.

Slovene Tadej Pogacar attacked the sixth stage of the Tour de France as expected and rode the 145 km mountain stage to victory. The reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard persevered to the finish line in second place and took the overall lead.

Denmark’s Vingegaard leads the race by 25 seconds to Pogacar. Australia led the competition after the fifth stage Jai Hindley was sixth on Thursday and dropped to third in the overall competition, a minute and a half away from the top.

The sixth stage developed into a duel between Vingegaard and Pogacar, when the Dane’s co-driver Wout Van Aert exhausted from the lead four kilometers before the finish line. Pogacar broke a 24-second gap to Vingegaard in the last two kilometers.

The race was already predicted to be a battle between Vingegaard and Pogacar for the win.

