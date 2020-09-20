The Board of the Beautiful Girls (UpperSaone), correspondent

At human height, we never reach the impossible, although it serves as a lantern under the twilight suns. In another space-time, less distorted and more in accordance with our wishes, the following words could have been of wet characters at the entrance of another score: “And Thibault Pinot, on his land, activated with a tiny and sovereign gesture the liberation of the bowels of his work itself. He triumphed in front of his audience, as a hero of September, as a hero, and by his uninhibited ways, personified the perfect definition of the “ velorution ” started last year, those which allow crowds to reincarnate in the face. a convict of flesh and blood, suffering and courageous, restoring the sacred to the sacred, propagating a popular utopia in a clever mix of root traditions and anti-conformism. “

At the height of the 2020 Tour, the chronicoeur’s sentences were quite different. On the roads of the world’s greatest cycling race, the art of fictionalized narrative exists, not fiction. This Saturday, September 19, let’s resume the normalized course of strict reality. Despite three weeks of drama, Thibaut Pinot gave the impression of savoring beyond tears this individual time trial, between Lure and La Planche des Belles Filles (36.2 km), whose route had the rare particularity of pass through his village of Mélisey (km 9.1). Wounded physically and psychologically, we knew that he was living there one of the great moments of his career, mixed with the dark portents of a tormented fate which stubbornly refuses the Tour. Strange feeling, no, to see our French be satisfied with a personal satisfaction without national glory?

The symbolic parade of the local child

Imagine that, during his long weeks of confinement in the countryside, on the small farm where he raises his animals on the heights of Mélisey, Pinot had a hundred times the opportunity to glimpse the parade of runners in the village where he grew up, including the mayor, Régis, is also his father, and who had been preparing his passage for months. “The start is in front of the old school of Thibaut. We will pass 50 meters from our parents’ house, in front of the college where we were both … It couldn’t be more at home », told Julien Pinot, his brother and trainer. “The crossing will be a moment that I will not forget”repeated the leader of Groupama-FDJ. No one here wanted such a scenario. Attend the symbolic parade of the local child, with his back in pain and a liability of almost two hours on the yellow jersey …

They were all there, however, in the fervor of fraternal fraternity. Everything found its natural place. The employees of the town hall café-restaurant, the boss of the armory of the thousand ponds, the florist of the art relay, the kids of the primary school of the center, the baker, the neighbors, the friends, the friends of childhood, the whole family, the 4,000 printed “Pinot! Pinot! Pinot! Pinot! ”, The inscriptions on the asphalt“ You’re tall, you’re very tall ”… and Tibot on his bike. Only the gleams of triumphant outbursts were missing, which no applause will ever replace, not even loving looks.

An atypical course

Cursed Tour de France, which bends its logic and decides for us. When the route of the 2020 edition was unveiled, we were not yet masked and the idea of ​​this final time trial, with this arrival on the sums of the Planche des Belles Filles (cat. 1), left place to all the scenarios of experts more or less dreamers of the extreme. Pinot in yellow in the rise of the Vosges, like a coup de grace to the years of lead, like the signature of a revival. It was 4:22 p.m. when he entered Mélisey. He bowed, smiled, then sped off at a good pace like an autumn wind, without playing the leading roles of the stage. We understood that he had in mind the vivid memory of his only moment of happiness in three weeks.

We were not at the end of our surprises. But patience. The 146 survivors therefore faced an atypical route which required – or not, depending on usage – a change of bicycle before the terminal ramps. Flat, a small bump, then a very steep climb. The only time trial of the edition was not only short but above all favorable to climbers, the bump of La Planche des Belles Filles showing on the odometer 5.9 km at 8.5% average (1035 m). Confinement requires, most of the riders had to date played only one time this season, that of Paris-Nice (15.1 km at Saint-Amand-Montrond, won by Sören Kragh Andersen on March 11) or that of of their respective national championships (June 28 for Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar). A sort of unknown presented itself to us. Huge unknown.

Close to the virtual heroes of a world robotic

There remained one final stake, before packing the bags for the parade of the Champs-Élysées. Slovenian yellow jersey Primoz Roglic, who was 57 seconds ahead of compatriot Tadej Pogacar, just needed to confirm his final victory. A formality, apparently. The pedigree of the boss of the Jumbo, specialist of the solitary effort, pleaded a priori in his favor: the “hornet” had obtained ten of his forty-one successes among professionals in time trial, including four in big laps. . Would he add an eleventh or would he bend after three weeks of pressure, he who we knew fragile in the past, him unstable? For the needs of his ride, unless the affair was only an aesthetic com operation, two seamstresses, two model makers and a prototypist had gone to his hotel (and that of Pogacar for that matter) to to create a tailor-made combination for it, nevertheless meeting the technical requirements of the exercise for which no detail is ever left to chance.

So what? In front of a sizable crowd, we saw the unexpected, the unpredictable, the foreshadowing of brute force and a new kind of runners, quite close to the virtual heroes of a robotic world, itself repetitive and villainous as model. While the Frenchman Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step) posted the best time for three hours, which was a real achievement despite having benefited from a favorable wind at the start of the race, the titans entered into an incredible funeral dance. In the wake of the Jumbos and the Slovenes, we looked for traces of magical art behind the metronomy of the muscular. We discovered something else.

Because the tension went up a notch. 13 kilometers from the goal, Primoz Roglic, who wore the yellow jersey since leaving the Pyrenees, had lost half of his overall lead over Tadej Pogacar. We rubbed the eyes. Yet it was true.

Let’s admit it, there was no lack of suspense. We lived a strange moment, very surreal, of these incredible moments which do not necessarily grant an extra soul, but at least a bit of history to tell on winter evenings. The affair was tied in two stages. First, for the gain of the stage. A “hornet” always hiding another, we thought for a long, very long time, that we would witness an “internal” battle among these extraterrestrials, between the Belgian rouleur-puncher-sprinter-climber Wout Van Aert and the Dutch athlete Tom Dumoulin. Only then, on the extraterrestrial side, we really hadn’t seen anything. Since it was written that this September Tour would be unlike any other, it turned into the improbable. A story to sleep on, no doubt. Rather a tale that only the Tour can sometimes write.

Unlike his rival, Roglic, who broke down with each pedaling, changed bikes late on the final climb. To tell the truth, the oldest Slovenian seemed to us from then on in distress. He settled into this anxious little nod which signals the imminence of the fatal moment during which, like a naked truth, the strength of a man slams the door, and imposes on his will the divorce from himself. . The seconds were ticked against him, inexorably. And then it was a minute, and then, and then … The macabre count kept pulling him towards hell.

Never seen before, in dramatic terms, since the 1989 edition

Meanwhile, on the wild slopes, Pogacar broke plank wood and chipped it. He flew at the top towards the deep blue of the sky and towards the very white hemmed clouds, between which the road drawn up in front of him seemed to want to clear its way. On the line, we had to pinch very hard: Pogacar left Roglic 1 minute and 56 seconds behind. A Slovenian had just erased a Slovenian. Not only did Pogacar claim the stage victory (his third), but, more shatteringly, he overthrew Roglic and the Tour with it, taking the three jerseys: the yellow, the white and the peas. Never seen, in dramatic terms, since the 1989 edition and the eight seconds between Greg LeMond and Laurent Fignon. Curtain.

The sky clouded over the horizon and the chroniciter thought back to one of his sentences, written during this Tour 2020. It said something like this: even the most serious, the most rigid world, even the old order, s ‘he rarely yields to the demand for justice, always effaces himself in the face of doubt. Pogacar, 21, the youngest post-war Tour winner, did not doubt, never doubt. We saw him happy, groggy, dumbfounded, his gaze lost. We were tracking his words and his real thoughts – always secret, like real thoughts. He spoke by apocope, in apnea: “No, I don’t realize. It’s gonna take a while. It’s just incredible, I was already happy with my second place … “ The breathing, the hyphenation, the singularity of the timbre united with that of the effort already passed, everything seemed incredulous to this partition of raw flesh. Below him, already, another life flowed like a sap, slow, underground… At the height of a man, we never reach the impossible. Except a certain Tadej Pogacar.