Cycling Peter Sagan drove to a stage victory in a crown of crown-infested Italy around Italy – Hänninen again has a busy day as an assistant

In his number one position, Peter Sagan became the hundredth cyclist to have won at least one stage win in all three major laps.

Sagan, who is taking part in Giro for the first time, escaped 20 kilometers before the finish of the stage that ended in Tortoreto together with a British driver Ben Swiftin with. Soon Swift also fell off Sagan’s ride, and the star of the Bora-Hansgrohe team managed to celebrate the first stage victory of his career in Giro.

After a poor run around France, Sagan got a patchwork on Giro’s stage victory for the overall picture of his season. At the same time, Sagan became the hundredth driver of history, who has been able to win at least one stage in all three major laps.

AG2R Finnish driver of the La Mondiale stable Jaakko Hänninen the day was very much like the previous ones. First, Hänninen sought a place in the relegation team, and after that goal failed, his role was to help other members of his team.

“I was in a good group getting to the top and we were very close to the top group. However, the Groupama – FDJ chased behind full throttle and caught us. After that, I searched the car again with well-acidified feet for bottles, clothes and food for others, ”Hänninen repeated the events of the stage in a press release from his former stable TWD-Länken.

Dutch Steven Kruijswijkin and British Simon Yatesin after the omissions, the group of pre-favorites for Giro’s overall race has shrunk to a small.

The Portuguese promise of the Deceuninck – Quick-Step team leads the fight for the overall shirt of the leader of the overall competition João Almeida. This is only the first big lap for his career.

Despite his inexperience, Almeida, 22, must already be counted as one potential winner candidate at this point in the three-week competition at the latest. Almeida’s biggest challengers include a second Dutchman at least 34 seconds away Wilco Kelderman and a veteran of four grand tour overall victories about a minute away Vincenzo Nibali.