Cycling On Christmas Day, Helsinki’s Baana meter ran a record millionth bike ride of the year

Opened in 2012, Baana was the first major investment in bicycle traffic in the city of Helsinki.

A million the limit of the annual bike ride was exceeded on Baana in Helsinki on Christmas Day for the first time since the opening of the bike path in 2012.

Baana’s millionth cyclist this year was a preschooler Hope, who cycled past the counter after three o’clock in the afternoon, Helsinki Cyclists’ Association said on Friday On Twitter.

The milestone of a million cycling trips says that the popularity of cycling is growing steadily in Helsinki, says a transport engineer in the urban environment industry Teppo Pasanen.

“This is a really great thing. The numbers have actually risen every year since the opening of Baana: in 2013, the counter was cycled about 650,000 times and in recent years it has already reached close to a million, ”he says.

Particularly What makes the reading significant, according to Pasanen, is that with the coronavirus pandemic, many have switched completely to teleworking and commuting has decreased significantly.

The number of public transport users has collapsed this year and motoring has also decreased, but cycling has managed to keep its ground.

“Although commuting has decreased, leisure cycling and weekend trips, for example, have increased dramatically this year,” says Pasanen.

“Perhaps this is how Korona was also intended to avoid public transport.”

Baana is a light traffic lane built in the gap between the North and South Rautatiekatu, where the Helsinki harbor line used to run. Its length is about 1.3 kilometers.

According to Pasanen, Baana is Helsinki’s first big investment in bicycle traffic. The bike path right in the city center is a rarity on a global scale, he said.

“It can be proud and will continue to be admired and shown to foreign guests, for example.”

According to Pasanen, the so-called “Baana concept” from Helsinki has spread all over Finland, and high-quality cycle paths are now being planned for other cities as well. A wider cycle path network is also planned for the Helsinki region, connecting the most important districts.

Cycling it is also expected to increase further when, for example, the renovation of the Lauttasaari bridge and the Katedan tunnel connecting the eastern and western parts of the city center are completed.

“Connections along Baana will only improve in the future. On the other hand, we want to develop other routes in the city center, because especially in summer, Baana is sometimes really cramped, ”says Pasanen.

In summer, up to 7,000 bike rides a day run into the Baana counter, while in winter the trips are in the order of about a thousand. However, according to Pasanen, winter cycling has increased a lot and the popularity of cycling is also growing in winter.

“We’ve also prioritized such a brush-salted route for Baana to keep it thawed all winter,” he says.