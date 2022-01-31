Cycling Olympic mountain biking winner assesses why his teammate collided with the bus and was seriously injured: “Driving positions have become extreme”

Bernal told the hospital he had a 95 percent chance of being paralyzed as a result of the accident.

Mountain biking Olympic winner and cyclocross World Cup gold winner over the weekend Tom Pidcock has given a confusing assessment of why his colleagues and teammates Egan Bernal crashed a bus a week ago in his home country of Colombia and seriously injured.

Bernal reportedly hit the rear of the bus at an estimated speed of 60 kilometers per hour while practicing with a few other top cyclists on a so-called time bike, which is also familiar to triathlon enthusiasts.

Pidcockin according to it, it is possible that the collision occurred precisely because Bernal was driving a time-lapse bike. It is driven in a lower, as aerodynamic position as possible.

Pidcock based his view on the fact that he himself had an accident on a time bike last summer that led to a fracture of the clavicle.

The time-lapse bike also crashed in the British stable of Ineos Grenadiers. Ben Turner In the prologue of a race in France last summer. He suffered severe facial injuries.

At a media conference before the World Cup this weekend, Pidcock estimated that the aerodynamic driving positions required by the Time-Driving Bike could be one cause of the accidents, as the field of vision would seem to shrink.

“About driving positions has become quite extreme. I think they are the biggest cause of these accidents. We’re focusing more and more on maintaining those postures, so we may not see where we’re going, ”Pidcock said. Cycling Newsin by.

Pidcock thinks training on a time trial bike is starting to get too dangerous.

“We don’t have to stop progress, but we need to think about how we can practice safer and reduce crashes and collisions.”

Bernal suffered fractures in the spine, femur, patella and ribs in the collision. In addition, he received an airstrike, among other things. He has already undergone several surgeries, and doctors say recovery has begun as expected.

Bernal, who won the French and Italian rounds, posted a picture of himself in the hospital on social media on Friday, saying he had a 95 percent chance of being paralyzed as a result of the accident.

“I almost lost my life doing what I love the most,” Bernal said.