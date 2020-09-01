Orcières-Merlette (Hautes-Alpes), special correspondent.

And their loneliness became dizzying. At peak height, with the majestic ridges of the Ecrins National Park at the bottom of the horizon, the vanguard of the peloton discovered the spectacle of bare mountains whose shadow overwhelms you. Guaranteed effect of a beauty less spectral than rocky, real, alive under the glares of a generous sun. Grandiose, after only four days of Tour. But just as sorry as before. For this short getaway in the Alps (which we will meet again the last week), between Sisteron and Orcières-Merlette (160.5 km), the roadsides continue to show us the behind closed doors of an imposed schedule. The heroes of September pedal like mortified anchorites. The employees are working; schoolchildren combine back to school at all times; and the Covid keeps away from the most faithful collars of lovers of the genre, who have become irascible by being rebuffed by the gendarmes and ASO officials. The bravest of the last mohicans are forced to go up on foot, vehicles being prohibited, except for a few surviving but duly parked camper vans. The People of the Tour are therefore conspicuous by their absence. Once stripped of its dreamlike, poetic and bawling character, what remains of the Tour without its People, if not this spectacle subject to the limits and rigors of the dominant telecracy?

There is still the race, you might say, never as beautiful to discover as on its small screen. Which is not always false, the chroniceur readily testifies. But he too, confined by authority in the press room with his mask permanently attached to his face, even in full writing in front of his computer – mandatory protocol since September 1 – he brooded in silence while tasting some tourtons as best they could. Champsaur and donkey’s ears (wild spinach-based gratin, in the eponymous form). And this sad silence responded to the near silence of valleys and plains, towns and villages, slopes and summits. Paradox: freed from frenzied crowds, the mountain only seems more hostile. There she is alone standing before the wheels of the runners, like the promise of a pincer more merciless than ever.

Orcières-Merlette remains forever linked to the memory of Luis Ocaña

So what would the first serious ascent of the Grande Boucle to Orcières-Merlette have in store for us, at least because of its altitude (1,825 m, 1st cat., 7.1 km at 6.7%), with a finish close to heavens, where oxygen suddenly becomes scarce and reaches organisms not yet acclimatized? If we undoubtedly expected too much from the fight of the supposed titans, Bernal-Roglic-Pinot, the concern of France of the Tour-sans-son-Peuple boiled down to another question: in this breakout stage (four ribs and cols minors before the final), would Julian Alaphilippe defend his yellow jersey relentlessly, to the point of giving the impression, as in 2019, that the adventure could last? An encore repeats, in a way, a “déjà vu” that he confirmed, Monday evening, by finally avowed intentions: “Yes, I always want more, for sure. “

When the ascent in question turned into a small telluric hell, not by the extreme difficulty of the slope but by the rhythm imposed by the armadas, the day’s escapees (Politt, Benoot, Burgaudeau, Neilands, Pacher, Vuillermoz) had been resumed. recently. The hill climb turned into an observation session, spurred on by Roglic’s Jumbo. No one had the soul to overthrow everything. And it was not until the last kilometer that the group of thirty units with all the favorites broke out – finally. A sprint to the top of Orcières, who would have believed it? This fool’s game required a winner with destructive power, the opposite of climbers with hollowed out bodies: the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, like his start to the season, easily won. Alaphilippe, the yellow thread of the event, had just provided the essential, preserving his overcoat. As for Pinot, he had warned the day before: “The important thing is to be there in the third week. This is where I want to try things, to be offensive. “ Whoever wants to …

The chroniceur then thought of an intangible truth of the Tour. No need to have been a stopover town 72 times – like the city of Pau, which we will meet again next Sunday – to mark the history of the Little Queen. Orcières-Merlette, four times city of arrival only, remains forever linked to the exhilarating and then stumbling memory of a date forever unforgettable. On July 8, 1971, the most Gersois of the Spaniards, the legendary Luis Ocaña, signed a feat unlike any other. The climber, wearing his no less legendary Bic jersey, won solo, at the cost of a memorable effort, and relegated Eddy Merckx to nearly nine minutes. The Chroniceur remembered, but did not forget that, three days later, a terrifying fall in the furious descent of the Menté Pass deprived Ocaña-the-Revolutionary of the final victory over the Cannibal. Victor Hugo said: “Great dates evoke great memories. At certain times, glorious memories are of right. ” The Tour always oscillates between its illustrious past and the here and now. This year, he leans a lot towards memory…