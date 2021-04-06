Cycling Nacer Bouhanni, a French cyclist wedged into a competitor’s railing, says he has received hundreds of racist messages

Bouhanni, 30, announced on Monday that he plans to take legal action over the messages.

Road cycling former French champion Nacer Bouhanni has received “hundreds” of racist messages in recent days. The avalanche of messages began at the end of March with a race in France where Bouhanni haunted Britain Jake Stewartin in the face of advertising.

Bouhanni survived in the third. Stewart, who was left with room, dropped far from the tip.

“This has all gone too far and turned into bullying,” Bouhanni said.

“Why doesn’t anyone do anything when these wreck people stubbornly call me a pig and a terrorist and tell me to go back to Africa?”

Bouhanni said she suffered from insomnia due to harassment.

“It’s as if I have a scarred wound that is starting to open worse day by day,” Bouhanni described his feelings.

At the same time, Bouhanni recalled that he was born in France and not in North Africa.

“I was born in France, I love my country and to reach the age of 21 the French championship is the best moments of my career,” Bouhanni continued.

“But at the same time I’m proud of my name and my background. I am French, which has African roots. “

Bouhanni said he has never experienced racism in cycling circles, just outside the Games.

International The Cycling Union UCI has condemned Bouhann’s wedge movement, which prevented Stewart from advancing.

In the 2017 tour of France, Bouhanni received fines for fumbling with a New Zealander Jack Bauerin and in the same year he also quarreled with his French countryman Rudy Barbierin with the Paris-Bourges stage.

Bouhanni has achieved stage victories around Italy and Spain.