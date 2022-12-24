Dutchman Bauke Mollema spends most of his time reading books on race days when he’s not on the bike.

Skier Krista Pärmäkoski is preparing for the Tour de Ski tour starting on the last day of the year by spending Christmas in Davos, Switzerland.

“This year, Christmas is celebrated with mulled wine and SME training in these landscapes. Or let’s go to the track, if you can put down the latest Kepler,” Pärmäkoski wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

With Kepler, Pärmäkoski undoubtedly meant a Swede by Lars Kepler records. He has said before that he relaxes on camp and competition trips by reading books.

The Tour de Ski has seven races over nine days. Maybe Pärmäkoski will have time to read even then.

Tour The most famous race in road cycling, the Tour de France, was once a prototype of de Ski.

Cycling magazine Cycling Weekly reported recently that the world of professional cycling has avid readers and at least one exceptional bookworm.

He is an experienced top Dutch driver Bauke Mollemawhose employer is the American Trek-Segafredo team.

Cycling Weekly had heard rumors that Mollema really enjoys books during competitive trips, and that the name Book Mollema has been used as a play on words.

Mollema told the newspaper that he read six books during his tour of Italy last year. There are 21 race days and two intermediate days in the grand tours.

Racing takes 4-5 hours on the bike every day, plus training and other routines, but a lot of time is also spent on bus transportation from the hotel to the starting point and from the finish point to the next hotel. Mollema uses it, among other things, to read the time.

“I read a lot of books, especially on the bus and in the evening. It always helps to relax, and you don’t have to focus all the time on the competition. Reading helps you recover when you let your thoughts go somewhere else,” 36-year-old Mollema told Cycling Weekly.

Some colleagues have speculated that, judging by the large number, Mollema reads picture books.

“I like printed books and I don’t read e-books. That’s why my suitcase is always quite heavy.”

During the vacation from reading, Mollema finished second and fourth in the stages of the tour of Italy.

Last in the summer’s tour of France, Mollema told Cycling Weekly that he started the third book when there were six stages behind him. The total number of books he read during the Tour was not revealed.

According to Cycling Weeky, the second most avid book reader in top cycling is the Slovenian from the Bahrain Victorius team Matej Mohoric, who said he had brought four books with him on the tour.

“Nowadays we need to rest more, but we always have to read messages on the phone or follow social media and never get a proper rest. With the book, you get to another dimension,” Mohorič told Cycling Weekly.