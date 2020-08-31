Sisteron (Alpes-de-Haute-Provence), special correspondent.

“ I There are only two behaviors with life: either we dream it or we accomplish it “, said René Char. Son of memory and heir to a long time, the Tour, with its borders, its reliefs and its melancholy hexagonal classroom maps, honors the living but never forgets the dead, as long as they have familiarized themselves with the Illustrious. While Julian Alaphilippe, a direct descendant of this “French madness”, revisits bravery, daring and a certain grandeur of imprudence in all tones by redrawing the glimpse of a dying world, the chroniceur wanted stop the Tour clock. A short moment. It was 2 p.m., between Nice and Sisteron (198 km), and the 173 survivors were protecting themselves from a violent downpour by leaving the Alpes-Maritimes for good, after two days spinning around the Baie des Anges. The Grande Boucle took off through the interior country, to find other reliefs. On the way to the unknown.

Alaphilippe, dressed in yellow for the fifteenth time in his career, suddenly sent us back the image of those fabulous stories that illuminated our archival nights. However, for the chroniceur as for the whole caravan, this August 31 was not just any date in the calendar of emotion. Ten years ago – already – died Laurent Fignon, struck down by cancer. The two-time Tour winner was 50 – he would be 60 today, which would be so beautiful, and so little at the same time …

How can we not remember that horrible summer of 2010, crushed by torpor, we who were waiting for the fatal phone call, before the dark night arose and with it the intensity of the pain. With the lost friend, a world even, an era, a certain idea of ​​cycling that he honored with complete freedom, unique in its kind, rocked. A telluric cycling which mentioned pride and honor in the suffering granted, a high ambition of the practice which was not yet only turned towards ultra-professionalism and the standardization of a sport distorted by bio-power. A world where we were still measured from the front, “on the pedal”. These words – with their symbolic force of exaggeration – do they not remind you of the temperament of a certain… Julian Alaphilippe, strong in character, scraped to the bone by the imperative need to do battle, when and where he decides?

Comparisons always have their limits. Except that, since Sunday, we remember that the 2019 Tour gave birth to a character to his excess, that he is called Alaphilippe, that he transformed into a hero of July and that he gave back credit to the classic tragedy of the ‘exercise. Through him, with him and in him – flanked by his apostle Thibaut Pinot who failed at all to grasp the outstretched hand – we had crossed territories of anguish by rooting ourselves again in the most dreamlike mythology that we have ever seen. can imagine. The Tour became almost perfect, finding a sort of “human face” capable of eliciting common admiration. A sort of “Vélorution”, which we hope will continue during these three weeks.

The stage of the day was certainly not up to the requirement. It existed. There was the escape of three Frenchmen, Perez, who had to give up on fall while virtually wearing the polka-dot jersey, Cosnefroy and Cousin, the latter pursuing alone the adventure, suicidal but valiant, more than 120 kilometers from the arrival. There was, in the midst of an already well-tried peloton, reassuring news for the patent wounded (Pinot, Gaudu, etc.). And around 5.30 p.m., to end this particular day, there was a sprint from which the Australian Caleb Ewan emerged victorious. Alaphilippe, still in yellow, continues his fiery journey. Let us hope that he remembers. And that a form of fate arises on its very existence.

Shortly before his disappearance, Laurent Fignon confessed to us: “Objectively, when I look at my life, I can say that I had the prodigious chance to find what I was good at and to be able to live well from it, by passion, by pleasure, without reserve…” And he added: “I will have this incredible chance to leave without regrets. (…) I had the best life you can imagine. I have no other words to say it. ” The chroniceur (1) knows it. Laurent would not have liked the Tour in September; nor the first turns of the wheel outside of paid vacation, also on August 31, for more than eighty years; and even less the sanitization of human relations, dispossessed of social power struggles. On the other hand, he would have venerated this Alaphilippe and this Pinot too, which offer the France of the Little Queen what it sometimes has most beautiful: the original mythical residue to any true legend from the depths of time. The Tour only exists for this legacy. We dream it, or we accomplish it …