Friday, February 17, 2023
Cycling | Lotta Henttala surprised in her comeback race – the break had time to stretch to almost two years

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Due to exhaustion and the birth of her first child, Lotta Henttala was away from professional cycling for a long time.

16.2. 21:16

Finnish one of the greats in road cycling history Lotta Henttala33, ended his almost two-year break from international competitions better than expected.

Six years ago, the World Cup bronze medalist Henttala finished second on the opening day of the stage race around Valencia.

Henttala was away from professional times due to exhaustion and the birth of her first child. However, the passion for cycling flared up last year, and Henttala signed a contract with the AG Insurance–Soudal Quick-Step team.

The will to win has not disappeared anywhere during the break. Defeat in the final decision of the 119 kilometer stage to the 2021 world champion, the Italian Elisa Balsamo kismite.

“It’s a bit sad, yes. Maybe I braked a little in the final corners, I don’t know why, and there was a small gap [Balsamon tallin] I trek to the train. And when the ex-world champion started screaming, there was really nothing left to say,” Henttala told STT.

“But a really great start. I haven’t driven in a couple of years, so the feeling is really good and satisfied.”

The race continues on Friday with a 116 kilometer stage. The four-day event ends on Sunday.

Tags:
