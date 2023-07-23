Cycling | Last year’s champion Vingegaard won the Tour of France again

Pogacar, Vingegaard’s toughest challenger, finished second like last year.

of Denmark Jonas Vingegaard pedaled to the 110th consecutive men’s Tour de France champion on Sunday.

Split to two, Slovenia To Tadej Pogacar accumulated a total of about seven and a half minutes on 21 stages and 3,406 kilometers. The Tour’s top two were the same a year ago.

There was only ten seconds between them until Vingegaard decided in Tuesday’s qualifying and Wednesday’s mountain stage.

Britain took third place in the joint competition Adam Yates.

Vingegaard had already in principle secured his victory on Saturday, because traditionally there is no serious competition for the leader’s yellow jersey in the final stage, but the lettermen decide their unofficial world championship in the final straight on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

It was taken by surprising Belgium Jordi Meeus.

Pogacar, 24, was awarded the white shirt of the winner of the youth competition, i.e. the under-25 category.

The red and white jersey of the best mountain man was won by Italy Giuliano Cicconeand Belgium Jasper Philipsen was the winner of the green jersey in the points race.

Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma was awarded first place in the team competition.