A friend's family's dog attacked Frederik Frison between the legs.

Valued the one-day road cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was run on Saturday in East Flanders, Belgium without a host country Frederik Frisonia.

Frison, 31, had to miss the race for a painful reason, because a dog bit him in the groin a few days before the race.

“Frison was injured in an unfortunate incident with a dog earlier this week while picking up his daughter,” his stable Q35.6 Pro Cycling Team announced during the competition, message service X, i.e. the former Twitter.

“He is getting the medical treatment he needs. We are optimistic about his recovery.”

Frison a newspaper reported about the peculiar accident For Het Nieuwsblad.

“The dog bit me in a private place. Without going into details, I can say that the damage is quite extensive,” Frison said.

“I was going to see my friends when it happened. The family dog, a Weimaraner, suddenly attacked me, which had nasty consequences.”

After the attack, Frison saw a urologist and was immediately operated on. The cyclist also received stitches in his hand while trying to defend himself from the attack.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad ended the Slovenian Jan Tratnik too to victory.