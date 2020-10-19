Upgrade
Cycling Kelderman chases Almeida while driving around Italy, Jaakko Hänninen was lost

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 19, 2020
“Now comes the day of rest,” Hänninen said.

Portuguese Joao Almeidan the lead shrank to 15 seconds in the tough final climb of the 15th leg of the Italian tour on Sunday. Dutch Wilco Kelderman pained to finish the winner, the British Tao Geoghegan Hartin on the heels and filed 41 seconds from Almeida’s lead.

Almeida endured the stage finish in fourth.

Jaakko Hänninen the day was heavy. He was 117th in the finish over 40 minutes from the top. He is in 68th place in the overall competition.

“There was no kick in my legs, even though I drove the previous day’s time trial sparingly. Right from the start, it became clear that it is not easy today, ”Hänninen said in a press release.

“Now comes the day of rest.”

The final week of the race starts on Tuesday at the 229-kilometer stage and ends on Sunday in Milan.

.

