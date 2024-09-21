Cycling | Kari Jukarainen’s commute can stretch to 100 kilometers: “I’ve never been an avid exerciser”

Cycling|The principal’s senses are awakened on a business trip. Kari Jukarainen got so excited about cycling to work that the journey home to Tervakoski often goes through many bends.

When Kari Jukarainen turned 50 in the summer of 2020, he received travel money as a gift. Traveling around the world was not possible when Corona was raging.

“Then it occurred to me to buy a bike.”

A bicycle was a perfect tool for local travel, and when school started in the fall, Jukarain became a commuting cyclist. This year he has driven 4,500 kilometers. In four years, he has driven a total of 17,000 kilometers for business trips and for fun.