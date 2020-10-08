Upgrade
Cycling Jussi Veikkanen’s team won the race in the sixth stage of the tour of Italy

October 8, 2020
Jaakko Hänninen came to the finish line at the same time as the winner.

Kirimies Arnaud Demare took his second stage victory in this year’s road cycling tour of Italy, i.e. Giro. The team leader of the Groupama-FDJ team represented by Demare is Jussi Veikkanen.

Frenchman Demare was strongest in Giro’s sixth leg, culminating in the rise and headwind of Matera. On the 188-kilometer stage, which ended in Kiri, the Australian drove second Michael Matthews.

Finnish police Jaakko Hänninen came to the finish line at the same time as the winner and was ranked 59th in Hänninen’s teammate Andrea Vendrame was the sixth stage.

“The end result was nice for us. Andrea was in the top ten for the second time, ”Hänninen of the AG2R La Mondiale stable told the Finnish club in a TWD-Länken press release.

Portuguese Joao Almeida leads the overall race by 43 seconds to the Spanish Pello Bilbao. Hänninen is 38th in the overall race.

