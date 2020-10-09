Cycling Jussi Veikkanen’s team celebrated around Italy again – Jaakko Hänninen continues in 38th place in the overall competition: “It was a restless day”

Cycling The seventh stage of the tour of Italy ended with a church battle. The best cannon was fired by the French Groupama-FDJ team Arnaud Demare.

He is the team leader of the Groupama-FDJ team Jussi Veikkanen.

Second in the tights points competition Peter Sagan ranked second and Michael Matthews was third. Demare captured his lead in the points race. He has 161 points, Sagan 106 and Matthews 83.

For Demare, the victory was third in this year’s Italy Tour.

Finnish cyclist participating in the competition Jaakko Hänninen, ranked 78th. He stayed on top for 28 seconds.

The stage of the day was short, only 143 kilometers and there were no challenging climbs on the route.

The Portuguese are still at the top of the overall competition João Almeida. Second, the Dutchman now rose by a second Wilco Kelderman before the Spaniard who lost his place Pello Bilbaoata.

Hänninen continues in 38th place (+16.31). He is still 13th in the youth competition.

“It was a restless day in a strong wind. Our team was not lucky when three of our drivers went to our side. Fortunately, I myself managed to avoid piles. I am pleased, because the hard side winds do not have their own special field. And I stayed upright, ”Hänninen said in a press release from his Finnish club TWD-Länken.