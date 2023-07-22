Cycling | Jonas Vingegaard virtually secured the Tour victory before the final stage

Jonas Vingegaard can only lose his Tour de France victory if he is physically unable to ride.

Although Slovene Tadej Pogačar was the fastest in Denmark on the 133.5-kilometer mountain section Jonas Vingegaard basically secured this year’s men’s Tour de France win.

On Saturday, on the 20th stage, the Dane finished in third place, ahead of his fiercest rival and Felix Gallin in the wake of. Pogačar finished second in the joint competition and his teammate, Britannia Adam Yates third.

Vingegaard, 26, also won the world’s most prestigious stage race last year. Even then, Pogačar, who celebrated first place in 2020 and 2021, was second.

The difference between the two was only ten seconds, until Tuesday’s time trial and Wednesday’s mountain stage cut the difference to around seven and a half minutes. Yates’ total time is more than ten minutes slower than Vingegaard.

French the Tour ends on Sunday in Paris. In the last flat stage, there is no longer any serious competition for the leader’s yellow jersey, but the riders will decide their unofficial world championship on the final straight on the Champs-Élysées.

Even if the leader of the overall race falls or the bike breaks, waiting for him is part of the unwritten rules of the sport. The Dane can therefore only lose his winnings if he is physically unable to drive.