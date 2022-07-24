Cycling | Jonas Vingegaard carried a “fantastically big engine” in his body, but his life management was not in order – the solution was found in the morning shifts at the fish factory

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard practically sealed the victory of the Tour de France in Saturday’s qualifying, although there is still a final stage to go.

Life management is a concept that is also often associated with elite sports these days.

Danish Jonas Vingegaard is now one of the biggest stars in road cycling, when he practically sealed the overall victory of the sport’s greatest competition, the Tour de France, on Saturday night.

The rise of Vingegaard, 25, to the top was significantly helped in recent years by the fact that he got his mother control in order. It could also be said that he learned to live the life of a top athlete.

In 2016, when he was 19 years old, Vingegaard made his first team contract with the small Danish ColoQuick team.

“What he did was not systematic. He didn’t have a daily routine, and he slept late,” Vingegaard’s team manager at the time Christian Andersen said For spotmyports.com.

Solution found the hard way. Vingegaard went to pack cod at a fish factory in his home region on the northwest coast of Jutland. For two years, he worked six-hour days starting at six in the morning.

In the afternoon there was time for training.

The story of working at the fish factory may follow Vingegaard throughout his career, at least in the media. In the same way as his Slovenian colleague Primož from Roglič in the Dutch Jumbo-Visma stable, it is always remembered that this is a former hill jumper.

As a child Vingegaard played football but did not experience much success. He has recalled that others did not give him the ball in games because he was so small.

Then a species was found where the small size was at least not a problem. When Vingegaard was ten years old, his father took him to watch a cycling race a few kilometers from home, which happened to be the Tour of Denmark. The boy immediately got excited about the sport.

Vingegaard’s growth spurt came relatively late, at the age of 17, and he is not big even now as an adult.

The height is 175 centimeters and the weight is 60 kilograms. They are perfect dimensions for a professional cyclist who, based on the results of the Tour, can be said to be the best mountain rider in the world at the moment.

The first one the decisive blow towards the overall victory of the Tour was made by Vingegaard on the 11th stage, the final climb to the Col du Granon was 11.4 kilometers, and its average gradient was 9.1 percent. The finish line was at an altitude of 2,404 meters.

A couple of days earlier, Vingegaard said in a TV interview that he is at his strongest when riding high. He ran away from the Slovenian of UAE Team Emirates, who is defending the Tour victory From Tadej Pogačar at an altitude of more than 2,000 meters.

The second nail came on Thursday of this week in the last mountain stage in the Pyrenees, when Pogačar bent in the final climb of 13.5 kilometers (average gradient 7.9 percent).

For this stage win, Vingegaard received significant driving help from his teammate, a miracle of versatility From Wout van Aertwho has already secured victory in the Tour points race.

Such mountain performances show that Vingegaard has an exceptional oxygen absorption capacity. This has also been confirmed in the tests of the top Danish sports center Team Danmark.

“He has a unique physique and body structure. I’ve been working here for years, and this happens in 5-7% of cases. And we work with the best of the best. So this is relatively rare,” Team Danmark’s sports physiologist Lars Johansen said in July 2021 Denmark for TV2.

Johansen described that Vingegaard has a “fantastically big engine”.

“By that term we call maximal oxygen uptake capacity, especially in relation to his body size.”

In the big ones in stage races, it is usually not enough to be a top-class hill rider to win. In addition, you have to be better than average in the time trial run against the clock, because there are also significant time differences in them.

In this field as well, Vingegaard has shown himself to be a tough player. On Saturday, in the 40.7 kilometer time trial, he finished second when van Aert won. In the short time trial (13.2 km) that started the tour, he was seventh, but 15 seconds from the top.

At last year’s Tour, Vingegaard finished third in both time trials (31 and 27 km). At that time, he came from second place in the overall competition after moving from the position of assistant coach after the suspension of Roglič to the role of captain.

Even in sports success stories often involve happenstance. In 2018, Jumbo-Visma contacted the ColoQuick team, but Vingegaard was not in the sights of the top team, but another young rider.

However, a tip was immediately given from the Danes that it would be worth getting to know Vingegaard.

This happened, and the following year Vingegaard signed a contract with Jumbo-Visma. Neither party has had to regret that decision.