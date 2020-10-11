Cycling Jaakko Hänninen worked as a food driver in Italy: “There was too much fire in 60 kilometers”

Portugal’s Joao Almeida continues at the top of the overall race. Hänninen is 50th overall.

Portuguese Ruben Guerreiro drove to victory in the 9th leg of the Giro d’Italia tour of road cycling in Italy on Sunday. At the top of the overall race continues another Portuguese, Joao Almeida.

Guerreiro’s victory in the rainy leg opened with the dismay of eight drivers. Finally, 26-year-old Guerreiro was the first in eight seconds to finish in the 208-kilometer stage with Spain Jonathan Castroviejoon.

Driving his first big lap Jaakko Hänninen coveted loose seams from the day, but eventually the hard work was reduced to helping the team.

“I was actively involved in the attacks with a few other of our drivers on the plateau before the climbs. We knew the possibility of going all the way to the finish line. In the first longer ascent, it became clear that at first there was too much riot during 60 kilometers, ”Hänninen said in a press release.

“After that, I helped others get food and drink from the car for as long as I could with my feet emptied on the plain.”

Hänninen is 50th overall, when the first day of rest is enjoyed in Giro on Monday.