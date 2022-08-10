Cycling | Jaakko Hänninen was able to participate in the release – as a result, one of the best achievements of his career

Jaakko Hänninen left behind, among other things, the reigning world champion.

From Ruokolahti road cyclist Jaakko Hänninen achieved one of the best performances of his professional career when he finished fifth in the second stage of the three-day Tour de l’Ain in France.

Hänninen, 25, was able to join the breakaway, which lasted until the end of the 144-kilometer mountain stage.

From a group of seven men, its most famous driver, a Frenchman, took the win Guillaume Martin. Hänninen crossed the finish line with only two seconds lost.

In the overall competition, Hänninen is sixth, 12 seconds from the top. He is the best placed among the drivers of his French stable AG2R Citroen Team.

At the stage there were two eight-kilometer first-category ascents that climbed to a height of more than a thousand meters. The finish line was reached at the end of a long descent.

Hänninen beat many famous drivers, including the reigning world champion Julian Alaphilippen, who finished ninth.

The race ends on Thursday with a 131-kilometer mountainous stage, which also has two first-category climbs with a length of nine kilometers. Their average steepness is 6.3 percent.

