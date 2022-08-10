Wednesday, August 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cycling | Jaakko Hänninen was able to participate in the release – as a result, one of the best achievements of his career

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2022
in World Europe
0

Jaakko Hänninen left behind, among other things, the reigning world champion.

From Ruokolahti road cyclist Jaakko Hänninen achieved one of the best performances of his professional career when he finished fifth in the second stage of the three-day Tour de l’Ain in France.

Hänninen, 25, was able to join the breakaway, which lasted until the end of the 144-kilometer mountain stage.

From a group of seven men, its most famous driver, a Frenchman, took the win Guillaume Martin. Hänninen crossed the finish line with only two seconds lost.

In the overall competition, Hänninen is sixth, 12 seconds from the top. He is the best placed among the drivers of his French stable AG2R Citroen Team.

At the stage there were two eight-kilometer first-category ascents that climbed to a height of more than a thousand meters. The finish line was reached at the end of a long descent.

Hänninen beat many famous drivers, including the reigning world champion Julian Alaphilippen, who finished ninth.

See also  Exercise Lawyer Anni Liuka's family had the flu, and exercise didn't work out - That's when it dawned on us how crazy we have thoughts about training.

The race ends on Thursday with a 131-kilometer mountainous stage, which also has two first-category climbs with a length of nine kilometers. Their average steepness is 6.3 percent.

The news is being completed

#Cycling #Jaakko #Hänninen #participate #release #result #achievements #career

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

FC Twente coach Ron Jans does not want to think about Fiorentina yet: "It can still get very restless with a goal against"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.