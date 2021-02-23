Cycling Jaakko Hänninen suffered from bicycle problems in the United Arab Emirates: “Helle had already softened her legs”

However, Hänninen improved his ranking in the roundabout.

Road cyclist Jaakko Hänninen the third day of his season-opening race in the UAE, he succumbed to technical problems. Hänninen, who had to change his bike, was in the 45th stage of the 166-kilometer, almost 11-kilometer final climb, losing more than five minutes to the top.

“Bad luck. At the foot of the climb, the rear derailleur twisted so that I eventually had to change wheels. Heat [noin 30 astetta] had already softened her legs, so in the end I drove up my own pace, ”Hänninen said in a press release.

In the overall situation, however, Hänninen improved his ranking to 50th. Tuesday’s stage winner, Slovenia, will continue to lead the overall race Tadej Pogacar defeating the final stages of the British Adam Yatesin. Pogacar’s lead to Yates is 43 seconds overall.