Cycling Jaakko Hänninen sought to break free in the Alps: “Legs exploded, and the rest of the group went their way”

Hänninen placed 30th in the Tour of the Alps stage race in the Alps.

Road cyclist Jaakko Hänninen placed 30th in the Tour of the Alps stage race. The number one race in the five-stage race was the British Simon Yates. Hänninen bowed to Yates for 12.31 minutes.

The fifth stage, which ended in Riva del Garda, Italy, was won by an Austrian Felix Grossschartner. With a final leg of 120.9 kilometers, Hänninen finished in 49th place, losing to the top in 3.51 minutes.

“I was caught small if I wasn’t detached. I was on the right shot Dan Martinin with, but the legs gave up. 20 seconds should have taken longer. The legs exploded, and the rest of the group went to their expenses, ”Hänninen described the AG2R Citroen stable on Friday in a press release.

Behind Yates, Spain came second in the overall race Pello Bilbao. Hänninen’s season continues next week in Switzerland, where the Tour de Romandie stage race will be run.