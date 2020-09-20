Cycling Irishman Sam Bennett took the last Kirin, Tadej Pogacar took over the Tour de France

Sunday’s closing pin was a formal one, but ended in a wild tense.

Cycling The tradition of touring France was honored when the three-week race ended in Paris.

The last leg was run in molten harmony until the firecrackers struck the last straight and the Irishman Sam Bennett or pot.

The seemingly intense race for the overall race no longer mattered when Slovenian Tadej Pogacar unexpectedly settled the overall race in Saturday’s time trial.

Pogacar finished in the middle of the main team in 41st place.

Driving on the UAE team, Pogacar managed to win the Tour de France at the age of 21 when he turns 22 on Monday. He is the second youngest winner in history.

“It’s amazing to stand here and it’s been an amazing three weeks,” Pogacar said on the podium. “I can’t describe how I feel now.”

Driven Team Jumbo-Visma Primož Roglic wore the leader’s yellow shirt for a long time until Saturday, but eventually lost 59 seconds to his compatriot. That difference accumulated in the Saturday run against the clock.