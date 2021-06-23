Cycling International Cycling Federation shelves Belgian stable manager – athlete speaks on special request during contract negotiations

Manager Marc Bracke denies sexual harassment.

International cycling association UCI has fired Belgian Doltcini – Van Eyck women’s cycling team manager Marc Bracken several cyclists accused him of sexual harassment.

The UCI began investigating the case in March 2020 after cyclists Sara Youmans and Maggie Coles-Lyster shared their experiences with the French newspaper Le Monde.

According to the French newspaper, Bracke had behaved inappropriately in contract negotiations in 2019. Le monde says he saw messages Bracke sent to Youmans in which the manager, among other things, asked for bikini pictures and urged not to be shy.

U.S. Youmans did not accept the contract offered by the team because he feared what the Manager’s behavior would be in the face. Youmans informed the UCI.

Cyclingnews According to Bracke, he requested only tibias for professional use.

UCI: n according to investigations, Bracke has violated the union’s ethical guidelines, which is why the Disciplinary Board imposed a three-year ban on the trustee from Bracke. In addition, he must participate in a harassment training program.

Bracke has denied doing anything wrong and tells the team in a press release that he has not been consulted on the case. He intends to appeal to the International Court of Appeal for Sport.