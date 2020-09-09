Poitiers (Vienne), particular correspondent.

In biking philosophy, confronted with a universe that should try to consider the problematic acceleration of predictable phenomena, we might name it a tremor of time, a form of disorientation, the imminence of one thing that causes fears and rumors. Even essentially the most critical world, essentially the most inflexible because the Tour might be, even the outdated order, if it by no means yields to the demand for justice, typically yields to nervousness. This September 9, for the eleventh stage between Châtelaillon-Plage and Poitiers (167.5 km), the chroniceur crossed the Marais poitevin, telling himself that a part of the caravan was going to sink into these marshes developed by man from the eleventh century, and that it could emerge from these canals and channels dug by generations of ancestors solely by striving to have a look at actuality. Midway by way of the Tour, it stays fairly uncooked: by no means have the pedal-riders appeared so misplaced, so uncertain of their established social physique, as if we felt them on the mercy of their very own demons, stripped as they’re of habits and customs. heirs to a convention they believed to be intangible.

The virus in everybody’s thoughts

Chased by the virus for the reason that spring, with out realizing whether or not they may escape the specter of exclusion from their crew for 2 circumstances of Covid sufferers, our convicts in September are nonetheless strolling within the unknown. Because the setting apart of the “optimistic” Christian Prudhomme (a primary) and of 4 members of the employees of AG2R La Mondiale, Cofidis, Ineos and Mitchelton Scott, the peloton has been holding its breath. The palpable turmoil mingles with the enjoyment of being there and there, current, though probably on borrowed time. For as soon as, the stress of being caught by the patrol for doping points is totally second. Let’s pinch ourselves to consider it, the virus takes priority over many different issues and monopolizes energies. “All of us thought of it, we have been afraid of getting a optimistic check. I’m joyful that the race can proceed ”, advised for instance Primoz Roglic, the wearer of the yellow jersey. Many groups had additionally taken the lead in finishing up PCR samples internally, judging that between Good and La Rochelle the nine-day interval was too lengthy.

Allow us to not neglect that the following and ultimate assessments can be carried out subsequent Sunday and Monday, one week from the Champs-Élysées. Bear in mind additionally that if just one member of the 4 groups talked about above seems to be “covid”, they should pack up. Let’s anticipate the state of affairs. Think about that Romain Bardet, Guillaume Martin and Egan Bernal, even detrimental ones, discover themselves thrown out of the ordeal earlier than the Alps. What concerning the sporting equity of the occasion? And what conclusion would we draw if the Jumbo ‘hornets’ all got here residence with two positives and the Slovenian was pressured to show his again on the race as he dominated the general? Clearly, runners aren’t the one ones waking up scared. The organizers and the UCI should have a really dangerous night time. A phrase is usually sufficient to freeze the passion, to plunge the 163 survivors into the indeterminate: worry.

Stronger than Lance Armstrong

Particularly since one other worry seizes the Tour: that of rumor. It plagues temporal length, though nobody actually talks about it, besides behind the scenes. The case even went unnoticed. Within the Pyrenees, on Sunday September 6, the document for the climb of the Marie Blanque cross was certainly smashed by the duo Tadej Pogacar (UAD) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo), in 17 minutes 36 seconds, with 452 commonplace watts. Unusually, Lance Armstrong didn’t react. He ought to have. Since 2005, it was he who held the earlier benchmark efficiency (17’59 ”). As if the coronavirus has reached the reactivity of the Texan …

The day earlier than this surrealist ascent, a couple of phrases from Egan Bernal, title holder, had already intrigued the chroniceur. We have been on the night of the stage resulting in Loudenvielle, through the horrible port of Balès (HC) and the Col de Peyresourde (1st cat.). The Colombian, joyful to be nonetheless within the recreation, stated: “I did not waste time on the riders within the normal classification, Roglic and the others. It was actually very exhausting (when Roglic attacked – Editor’s be aware). Particularly the primary a part of the final climb. Dumoulin (Jumbo) printed a really excessive tempo. I felt like I could not sustain with this tempo to the highest, however I regarded on the numbers, and it was not doable that they may. maintain till the tip. I attempted to handle. “ You learn that proper … When, in the identical sentence, the phrases “Numbers” and ” Not doable “ come out of the mouth of a possible winner, there isn’t any want to show right into a phenomenologist or a specialist within the catastrophes foretold. As Georges Braque repeated: “Proof tires the reality. “

For slightly, the chroniceur would neglect the stage of the day, as gloomy as it’s plain. There was in fact the good escape of Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ), reviewed properly earlier than time period. Allow us to not elevate an excessive amount of the hideous rags of the hierarchy towards freedom. The ultimate flight, promised to a sprinter, was dominated by the Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto). The tremor of time will await the reliefs of the Massif Central – or not.