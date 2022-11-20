Cycling | “I don’t want to smell like a fox” – Ralf Lopian had a surprising problem while cycling around the world

The stormy one Ralf Lopian, 64, has been cycling in Europe for more than half a year now. However, the work that started on Labor Day is only at the beginning, because by Thursday morning there will be 8,315 kilometers behind it.

Lopiani’s goal is to go around all continents in about seven years. The distance is 140,000 kilometers.

Lopian has estimated that in seven years he will have time to travel through Europe to Asia, from there to Australia and New Zealand and then to North and South America and finally to Africa. In Namibia, he decides whether to continue cycling from there to Europe or fly back to Finland.

Cycling around the world is not a whim for Lopian. The idea was already born when he was studying at the university.

“When you’re young, all kinds of crazy thoughts come to mind,” Lopian said last December for HS.

Presently Lopian is in the western part of Greece. In just over half a year, he has cycled in the Baltics, Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Liechtenstein, Italy, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Croatia, Albania and Greece.

Mostly Lopian has stopped in one place for four days at most, but he was in Berlin for ten days.

“I met my wife in Berlin,” says Lopian by phone from Greece.

Along with Berlin, the longest stop was in Split, Croatia, and the reason was somewhat surprising: Lopian flew to London for five days. He had been invited to speak at the first international plant health conference.

The event was supposed to be organized a couple of years ago in Finland and Lopian was organizing it, but due to the corona pandemic it was postponed and Lopian also had time to retire. He worked as a special expert in the animal and plant health unit of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

I’ll stop says that the cycling went very well for the most part. On one occasion, he went down a mountain road at speeds of over 60 kilometers per hour. Lopiani’s bike, named Monica, couldn’t quite keep up with the speed and one spoke broke.

“It broke when I had to brake at high speed.”

The most difficult thing has been the heat, especially in the middle of summer in Germany.

“I cycled under a tree in central Germany, but the temperature was still 40 degrees. I jumped into the river in shorts and a t-shirt.”

Instead, Switzerland and Italy had “normal heat”, as Lopian puts it.

“The summer was really good and the autumn started in Albania, where it was amazing. The sun was shining all the time.”

Instead, Greece has a different kind of weather right now.

“Rain.”

Hot however, the weather brought two problems. Lopian says that he has done well with the equipment he took on the trip, but there were too few t-shirts.

“I have merino t-shirts, of which there are not many. If I don’t want to smell like a fox, I need shirts made of materials other than cotton. Regular cotton smells awful if you sweat a lot. Merino doesn’t smell,” explains Lopian.

“Had to buy a few new t-shirts.”

Another problem came from cooking. Lopian has not dared to use the camping stove.

“It has been so hot and dry in Central Europe that it has not been possible to cook. I don’t want to burn the forests of Central Europe. That’s why I’ve mainly been eating cold food,” Lopian says and laughs.

Lopian has mostly stayed in a tent, but in Poland, for example, he got accommodation a couple of times a week through airbnb. In Germany, Lopian also stayed with his friends.

“Usually I check if there is a camping site or other accommodation nearby. If not, I’ll go to the forest.”

All all in all, Lopian considers the first six months of his cycling journey to be very successful.

“My mood is much better than I thought beforehand. Primarily, I’ve enjoyed myself. This is a nice job.”

Lopian plans to cycle in Greece for the next few weeks. After that, he makes a change to his original plan and does not move to Turkey right away.

“I put the bike in storage in Athens. We have a joint Christmas party at home in Myrskylä and I return to Athens at the beginning of January,” Lopian says.

“It [joulu] is an important family event that I want to be a part of.”

Ralf Lopian talks about his cycling trip in English on his website at random-roads.com.