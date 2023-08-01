Coach Daniele Bennati’s second national team was officially born in Mugello: at the world championship appointment in Glasgow, Sunday 6 August (never so soon since 1972, Italy won with Marino Basso), there are just five days left. There were no surprises when reading the names, with the Azzurri already at work since Sunday evening in retreat. So here is Alberto Bettiol, Matteo Trentin, Daniel Oss, Andrea Bagioli, Lorenzo Rota, Filippo Baroncini, Kristian Sbaragli, the tricolor Simone Velasco plus Andrea Pasqualon: the latter has not yet joined the group because he is running the Tour of Poland, which ends on Friday. He will retire earlier and will join the group on Thursday in Glasgow.

with nibali and the new sponsors

Special guest at the presentation (which formalized the names of all the national teams in the first multi-discipline World Cup) was Vincenzo Nibali, while the Federation made official new partners (Ip and Puglia Region) in the presence of the families of the historic blue coaches Martini and Ballerini. The departure for Scotland is scheduled for the day after tomorrow: eight will race, the name of the reserve will be made official on Friday. Among the women of the road section (road race 13 August, to close the review), it should be noted the absence of Elisa Longo Borghini who still suffers from physical problems after withdrawing from the Tour de France on Saturday, before the penultimate stage. The second time trial man for the pro time trial alongside Ganna will be Mattia Cattaneo.