Cycling | Helsinki wants a bicycle path on the sea in Meilahti

Cycling|Helsinki still wants to build its own Baana for cyclists over the sea in Meilahti, because the uphill is so steep.

Exasperated the cycling track is back on the decision-makers’ table again. Now the section of the bike bridge, which has received strong opposition, has been slightly changed.

However, the city of Helsinki still proposes that the bridge built over the sea in front of the Meilahti cliffs be implemented.

The changes concern Baana’s section from Mechelininkatu to Tarvo, between the prime minister’s official residence Kesäranta and Meilahdenpuisto.

The bridge has been harshly criticized, not only because it spoils the grove area of ​​the bay, but also because some residents consider the construction of the bridge pointless and expensive.

The common bridge for cyclists and pedestrians in front of the cliffs is part of a wider cycle route called Munkkiniemenbaana between Etu-Töölö and Munkkiniemi.

Route want to renovate, because it is one of Helsinki’s busiest cycling routes, but according to the city, there are a few challenging spots along it, which are being looked for in this plan.

A bridge built over the sea in Meilahti Humallahte would solve the problem of the very steep hill.

“The approximately nine-meter high hill of Seurasaarenti is too steep and high for many pedestrians to pedal,” the city explains in its presentation.

As for the bridge that caused the uproar, the plan has been modified: the seating areas at the foot of the cliff have been abandoned. In addition, the low bridge is wanted to be lighter than before and it is wanted to be placed further away from the shore than before.

In the modified presentation, the bridge has been lightened and an attempt has been made to blend it as well as possible into the shapes of the cliffs of Humallahte.

The bridge is clearly separated from the cliff, so the construction of the bridge does not modify the rocks according to the presentation. The bridge is designed to be as light as possible, but still so that the route would be available all year round and the bridge could be cleaned of snow and ice mechanically.

The large sitting areas at the foot of the cliff have been abandoned. Instead, they would be placed on the bridge abutments and possibly on the side of the Seurasaarenti, where there could also be kiosk services.

Helsinki Nature Conservation Society criticized plans in very words. According to the association, Baana would destroy the value grove next to the cliff and the valuable reed bed of the bay. The association considers the natural rocky shore a valuable destination.

The city also modified the presentation regarding the grove and reed beds.

The previous, old plan of the Meilahti cycling bridge also included seating areas at the Humallahti cliffs. Now the sitting areas have been removed.

In the modified presentation, the bridge has been lightened and follows the shapes of the rock.

According to the proposal, the train would cross the Seurasaarenti as a level crossing and continue as a bicycle street along the Oksakoski path, which leads through the forest to the Meilahti sports park. Unlike before, the route would take temporary lanes that are already in use to the Meilahti sports park.

This would enable Baana to be realized with little impact on the surrounding nature.

On the route there are other improvement targets than Meilahti’s part.

On Paciuskenkatu, a new bridge for pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be built in connection with the Munkkiniemen bridge. In Munkkiniemenauki, bicycle traffic and pedestrian traffic would be clearly separated into their own lanes, which would run behind the bus stops.

It would thus be possible to coordinate these with the future tramway arrangements of Western Helsinki, the presentation states.

The route is included in the new site plan for the Meilahti villa area, and it brings changes to the cultural environment of the villa area, which is why the plan has also attracted criticism.

The route would be implemented in stages. Of the total length of about 6.5 kilometers, about two kilometers have already been built or are under construction. The total cost estimate for the route is estimated at 12.7 million euros.

An address is already being collected against the plan, which includes several associations, including the residents’ associations of Töölö.

The Helsinki City Environment Board will discuss the proposal on Tuesday.

