Cycling | Helsinki is now addressing the eternal problem of cyclists with power monitoring

Car parking will be monitored more effectively in Helsinki during cycling week, which starts on Friday, May 5.

Helsinki the city supervises the parking of motor vehicles on cycle paths and lanes during cycling week. Theme week starts today and lasts until the end of next week.

The city has received feedback about parking on bike paths. In its announcement, the city of Helsinki reminds that parking and stopping on bike paths is basically prohibited.

The release states that stopping significantly endangers the flow and safety of bicycle traffic.

Short-term stopping on cycle paths and lanes is only allowed if, for example, the need is urgent and there is no other space for stopping.

Cycling week is celebrated from the 5th to the 14th. between May

Cycling week the theme this year is bike parking.

According to the cycling barometer published in 2022, 66 percent of Helsinki residents would increase their use of bicycles if bicycle parking spaces and areas were better protected against vandalism and theft than at present.

