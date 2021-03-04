Cycling Handlebar broke in mid-race, bike maker Canyon urges not to use fresh top bike

The brake handle and derailleur came off the handlebar of the Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel.

Bicycle manufacturer Canyon has asked cyclists not to use one of their top bike models due to an event seen on Tuesday.

Dutch Mathieu van der Poel suffered a surprising instrument break in the one-day Le Samyn race in Belgium. Namely, the handle of his wheel’s handlebar broke, and the brake lever and derailleur came off.

It tells about this, among other things cyclingnews.com.

Van der Poel was seen throwing part of his bike aside at the end of the race, but he didn’t crash in the situation.

In the Alpecin-Fenix ​​stable driving van der Poel was driven to the end of the race and helped a teammate Tim Merlierin to victory. Van der Poel drove to the finish in 37th place.

Due to the incident, the German Canyon announced that everyone would stop using the latest model of the Aeroad bike, launched at the end of last year, during the investigations.