After two hesitant monthsWith continual postponements and cancellations, cycling finally came to fruition in March. The Strade Bianche show, last Saturday, the fans were refreshed by the greatness of this sport, with a portentous exhibition by Van der Poel, seconded in Siena by Alaphilippe and Egan Bernal. A five-star podium. If you did not have the opportunity to see the classic of the ‘sterrato’, take advantage of some of the rebroadcasts of Eurosport these days. Worth. The next day, with the heartbeat still racing, the Paris-Nice began to shoot, one of the traditional rounds of the calendar in that first part of the course. Two names gleamed in the cast: Primoz Roglic and Tao Geogheham Hart, current champions of the Vuelta and the Giro. The Slovenian, third in the time trial This Tuesday, he is already looking with greedy eyes at the yellow jersey, six seconds away.

If the Carrera al Sol did not already present more than enough reasons to sit in front of the television during this week, pay attention to the poster it proposes the Tirreno-Adriatico starting this Wednesday: Pogacar, Bernal, Landa, Van Aert, Thomas, Simon Yates, Nairo Quintana, Alaphilippe, Van der Poel, Sagan, Nibali, Fuglsang, Pinot, Bardet, Soler, Almeida, Zakarin, Dan Martin … Few races can boast of a participation in this category. If anything, the Tour de France. You have been two prestigious laps of the World Tour they have overlapped in the agenda, a fact that I never fully understood, because they are subjected to avoidable competition and they lose focus. But given the bicycle drought that occurred last season, and also in the first two months of the current one, we are not going to complain about excess. On the contrary, having cycling, even if two screens are necessary, tastes like glory. And more with this level.